Gadar 2 5 Day Box Office: Sunny Deol creates a new record; Biggest extended weekend with clash

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Manish Wadhwa is the sequel to the all time blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film recorded a bumper extended opening weekend at the Indian box office as it collected Rs 226 crores nett in its first 5 days. These numbers have come despite the fact that it clashed with a reasonably big release like Gadar 2. While the film has registered the second biggest 5 day extended weekend for a Hindi film, it is the biggest for a Hindi film in a clash scenario. The Sunny Deol actioner is expected to hold its ground firmly if advance bookings for the days ahead are anything to go by.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Is Following The Footsteps Of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha At The Box Office

Gadar 2: The Katha continues recorded its biggest single day collection on day 5, that is the Independence Day, as it clocked Rs 55.50 crores nett. It faced capacity issues as it had near housefull shows in all centers. The first week total of this Anil Sharma directorial shall be in the vicinity of Rs 280 crores nett and that is incredible to say the very least. The film shall be setting circuit records in almost all circuits barring the East, Mumbai Circuit and Southern India Circuit. Internationally, the film is doing well for the kind of film that it is. The first week for the film shall be close to 4 million dollars. The 5 day worldwide gross of Gadar 2 is around Rs 304 crores and in its lifetime run, it shall go as high as Rs 700 crores gross worldwide.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Gadar 2 Are As Follows:

Day India Nett Box Office 1 Rs 39 crores 2 Rs 42 crores 3 Rs 51.50 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 55.50 crores Total Rs 226 crores nett in 5 days

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

