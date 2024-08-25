'The Sandeep Vanga Arjun Reddy full cut': Vijay Deverakonda makes BIG request to director as film turns 7

Vijay Deverakonda's starrer Arjun Reddy has completed seven years of its release today, August 25. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was released in 2017 and established the Dear Comrade actor as one of the leading stars in the film industry. Vijay rose to stardom by playing the role of a self-destructive and passionate surgeon named Arjun Reddy.

As the film turned seven today, the actor took to his social media handles to pen a special note for the film and the director. He wrote, "Give the people ‘The SandeepVanga #ArjunReddy full cut’ for the 10 years anniversary @sandeepreddy.vanga! I cannot believe it is 7 years already, remember so many moments as if it was last year."

Vijay's request to filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga to release Arjun Reddy's other version has sparked speculation that the full cut might be released again, and there could be discussions about it.

Along with the note, Vijay also shared a few candid BTS photos from the film's sets with Vanga. In the pictures, the duo can be seen seemingly discussing the scenes they were shooting.

Soon after Vijay Deverakonda made the post, Sandeep Reddy Vanda took to his X handle to share his reaction. He wrote, "Vijay.... for sure we should make it for the 10th anniversary. Missing you more today. #7YearsOfArjunReddy." With Vanga's confirmation, fans might get to see the full-cut version of Arjun Reddy on the film's 10th anniversary.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Reddy featured Shalini Pandey as Preethi. The film revolves around the life of Arjun Reddy, a hot-tempered surgeon who struggles with anger issues. However, his life like a fateful turn after he meets Preethi and falls in love with her. However, due to Arjun's anger issues, Preethi's family forces her to marry someone else.

Heartbroken, Arjun begins to lead a life of self-destruction, leading to reckless behavior in his personal and professional lives. However, he embarks on a path to redemption and attempts to find meaning in his life again.

The film received commercial success and became one of the biggest hits in Vijay Deverakonda's career.

