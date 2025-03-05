Box Office: Flashback to Aashiqui 2's BLOCKBUSTER success; decoding what worked for Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic musical

"Yeh aadat ab nahi jaane waali hai...Yeh toh woh biwi hai jo saath rehkar satayegi aur talaq bhi nahi degi!" If you are fan of romantic movies in Bollywood, you know which movie are we talking about. Aashiqui 2 was a huge success when it was released in 2013. Let's decode what worked for the romantic musical that it turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Decoding Aashiqui 2's Success In Bollywood

Directed by Mohit Suri, Aashiqui 2 was headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The 2013 film was a blockbuster. Suri's helmer was the highest grossing film of 2013 during its theatrical run.

Released on 1150 screens, it earned Rs 78.75 crore net in India. The romantic musical grossed Rs 109.5 crore at the worldwide box office.

4 Reasons Why Aashiqui 2 Worked At Box Office

1. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's captivating chemistry

Aashiqui 2 was a breakthrough movie for both Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in their respective careers. Their captivating chemistry added to the emotional depth of the movie. Reports around their rumoured dating also added to its hype.

2. Magical soundtrack

Aashiqui 2 is still cherished till date, mainly for its music. Composed by Jeet Gannguli, Mithoon, and Ankit Tiwari, the soundtrack of the film, especially Tum Hi Ho, became a massive hit. Arijit Singh gained recognition for lending his voice in the popular song.

3. Storyline resonated with the audience

Aashiqui 2 brought back romantic dramas in Bollywood in late 2000s. The powerful narrative of Rahul Jaykar and Aarohi Keshav Shirke's engaging story packed with love, career, and sacrifice resonated with the audiences who liked watching movies of this genre.

4. Exploring the dynamics of relationships

Aashiqui 2 delved into the dynamics of relationships through a modern couple from entertainment world who believes in old school romance. Their love and dedication for each other was quite applaudable. It mainly attracted the young audiences to theaters.

After Aashiqui 2, they worked in Ok Jaanu! According to Filmfare's report in January 2025, will reunite for Mohit Suri's next project.

