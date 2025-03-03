Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: 5 movies of actress on Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5 that you can’t afford to miss; Stree 2 to Ok Jaanu
As Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 3, 2025, let's take a look at some of her best movies available on OTT to binge-watch!
Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today, March 3, 2025, and what better way to honor her special day than by binge-watching some of her best performances? From intense thrillers to heartwarming dramas, here are Shraddha Kapoor's top five OTT movies you can stream to celebrate her birthday in style!
1. Stree 2
The much-loved horror-comedy Stree 2 on Prime Video, brings back the spine-chilling yet hilarious tale of the mysterious ghost. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the sequel promises more thrills, comedy, and supernatural twists as the story unfolds in the eerie town of Chanderi.
2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is a romantic comedy filled with fun, drama, and modern relationship dynamics. The film follows a quirky love story with unexpected twists and emotional moments. It is available for streaming on Netflix, making it a perfect watch for rom-com lovers!
3. Ok Jaanu
Ok Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, is a romantic drama that explores the complexities of modern relationships and career aspirations. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is a remake of the Tamil hit O Kadhal Kanmani. You can stream it now on Prime Video for a heartfelt watch!
4. Ek Villain
Yes, Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh is available to stream on JioHotstar. This intense action-thriller, directed by Mohit Suri, follows a gripping tale of love, revenge, and redemption. Watch it now for an emotional and suspenseful ride!
5. Haseena Parkar
Yes, Haseena Parkar starring Shraddha Kapoor is available for streaming on ZEE5. The biographical crime drama, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, showcases the life of Haseena Parkar, the sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
Shraddha Kapoor delivers a powerful performance in this gripping tale of crime and survival. Pinkvilla wishes Shraddha Kapoor a very happy birthday!
