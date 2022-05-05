Advance Booking Update: Doctor Strange sells over 6 lakh tickets; Set for a Rs 25 crore opening day in India

The Marvel Superhero film, Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, has recorded an extraordinary advance in India and is headed to record a bumper start at the box office. The film has clocked an advance booking worth Rs 17.5 crore net for the opening day alone, which extends further to Rs 30 crore plus for the three-day opening weekend. In terms of ticket sales, Doctor Strange has sold around 6 lakh tickets for the opening day alone, with about 5 hours remaining for the D-Day.

The hype is uniform across the board, be it north or south, and this will ensure an earth-shattering opening for Doctor Strange. It would be among the top 5 Hollywood openers of all time in India, right alongside films like Avengers: End Game, Spiderman: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War. Interestingly, the top opening spots for Hollywood films rest with Marvel, which showcases the power of the brand in the Indian audience.

The three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – have sold around 3.55 lakh tickets until 6 pm and this is expected to close with a total sale of 4 lakh tickets. The average pricing at the three chains is around Rs 370, which means a closing all India gross of Rs 14.80 crore (Rs 12.53 crore net) in the three chains alone. Interestingly, the IMAX version is on a roll with higher than usual contribution to the total advance sales. The Imax version is expected to close at Rs 2.50 crore gross, which will be about 10 percent of the total advance for opening day.

Ditto for special versions like 4DX and other premium formats like PXL, as they have clocked an unimaginable advance of Rs 90 lakh plus. All in all, Doctor Strange is headed for an opening day in the range of Rs 25 to 30 crore, with an all India opening day gross in the vicinity of Rs 33 to Rs 35 crore. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for detailed updates on the box office of Doctor Strange in India.

