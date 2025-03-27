Box Office: Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan Day 1 collection predictions soar high after Rs 85 crores pre-sales business

Malayalam cinema is witnessing history in the making as L2 Empuraan storms into theatres. Mohanlal’s return as the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally has sent fans into a frenzy, and the numbers prove it. With a jaw-dropping ₹85 crore in pre-sales business, this sequel to Lucifer has already set new benchmarks even before its first show. The buzz is real, and so are the massive expectations.

Trade experts are predicting an explosive opening day, with L2 Empuraan likely to breach the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. In Kerala alone, the film has secured ₹25 crore in advance bookings from over 9,441 tracked shows.

With such a solid start, industry insiders believe this film has the potential to enter the top tier of Indian cinema’s biggest openings. While it may not dethrone Pushpa: The Rule (₹257 crores) or Baahubali 2 (₹200 crores), it has a strong chance of surpassing Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (₹108 crores) and Prabhas' Adipurush (₹104 crores). If word-of-mouth is favourable, it could climb even higher on the all-time charts.

Beyond numbers, L2 Empuraan is being hailed as a technical magnum opus. From its breathtaking cinematography to high-octane stunts, the film gloats a Hollywood-like visual experience. Prithviraj's direction has gotten broad recognition, and Mohanlal's commanding screen presence has cleared out fans in awe. Social media is overflowing with laud, calling it “technically and outwardly rich” and hailing it as one of the foremost driven movies ever made in Malayalam cinema.

And the excitement doesn’t end here. The journey has only just begun. Director Prithviraj has affirmed that L2 Empuraan is the second chapter of a fantastic trilogy, with L3 - The Beginning already in the pipeline. With such a gigantic vision unfolding, the excitement isn't just for this film but for what's coming next. The box office fight has just started, and L2 Empuraan is here to rule!