Box Office: Ranking highest grossing Snow White films before Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's remake arrives

With Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s Snow White remake on the horizon, we thought of revisiting the box office performance of past Snow White films. From Walt Disney’s groundbreaking 1937 animated offering to modern reimaginings, the fairest Mouse House princess has captivated audiences for nearly a century. Here’s a ranking of the most successful Snow White films based on their commercial triumphs.

Ranking the Most Successful Snow White Films by Box Office Performance

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) — USD 184-448 million

Disney’s first full-length animated feature remains the most successful Snow White film ever. With its multiple re-releases, unadjusted for inflation, the film is reported to have earned between USD 184 million and USD 448 million worldwide, making it one of the most lucrative animated features of all time.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) — USD 401 million

This dark retelling of the classic tale reimagines Snow White as a warrior battling the Evil Queen. Kristen Stewart plays the titular character, while Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron round out the cast. The reimagining offers a grittier take on the beloved story.

Mirror Mirror (2012) — USD 173 million

Julia Roberts and Lily Collins led this comedic take on Snow White. Despite the star power and Disney’s touch of magical visual storytelling, it failed to match the success of its competitor, Snow White and the Huntsman, released the same year.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) — USD 165 million

A follow-up to Snow White and the Huntsman, this prequel-sequel hybrid starred Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, and Jessica Chastain. However, without Kristen Stewart as Snow White, the film struggled not only financially but also critically. Universal reportedly endured a USD 75 million loss with this venture.

The Seventh Dwarf (2014) — USD 15.5 million

Germany attempted to blend Snow White with elements of Sleeping Beauty. As its box office performance suggests, the experiment failed to impress viewers.

Other Snow White iterations that made unsuccessful attempts at the silver screen include Sydney White (2007), Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (2019), and Blancanieves (2012). These films explored multiple storylines, including reimagining the Disney princess as a high school student. However, none managed to leave a mark. While Sydney White grossed USD 13.6 million, the South Korean effort Red Shoes made only USD 9.7 million, followed by Blancanieves, which reached just USD 2.5 million.

Zegler and Gadot’s Snow White is expected to open with a USD 50-60 million domestic weekend when it arrives on March 21. Will it become a box office sensation or struggle to find audiences? Only time will tell! Stay tuned for updates.