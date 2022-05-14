EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team adopts reasonable pricing strategy; Advance bookings now open

The ticket prices for feature films have been on a constant rise across the country over the last few years. The pandemic times led to an even bigger surge in the rates and made the cinema watching experience a luxury for most of the audience. With the advent of OTT, the audience of mid-sized films seem to have made up their mind to wait for the digital premiere, than spending 1500 for a family of four for the big screen experience.



And now, in an interesting and exciting move, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team have gone ahead with a reasonable pricing strategy for their horror comedy fronted by Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. “After multiple meetings and rounds of discussions, the producers, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani along with distributor Anil Thadani, decided to let go of the premium pricing strategy. The idea is to get more and more people back to the cinema hall by keeping things as basic as they get”, revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a family film, and hence the biggest incentive for the audience to come out in big numbers is the easy on pocket pricing strategy. “There is enough buzz and awareness around the film and the team wanted to take a call keeping the audience in mind. They believe, the reasonable pricing policy will get more footfalls and in return, result in faster spread of word of mouth”, the source informed, adding further that it’s the old school and right way of doing business.

Interestingly, the prices of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are exactly half of some of the big budget entertainers of the last 2 months including RRR, KGF 2 and Doctor Strange. The prices are even lower than some of the mid budget films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Tadap among others. The advance bookings have opened across the country, and properties like PVR Juhu and Andheri in Mumbai have their tickets priced at Rs 160 and 110 respectively, which is lower than the average pandemic price of Rs 200 and Rs 180. Cinepolis in Andheri had a film like KGF 2 priced at Rs 300, and the same show for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Rs 160. Given the trailer and music, we expect Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to open in the double digit range.

The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and is a sequel to 2007 super hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan in lead.

