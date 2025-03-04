Box Office Recap: Analyzing Robert Pattinson's The Batman BLOCKBUSTER performance on 3 years of its release

In the present decade, Hollywood and the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) found its new Batman with the face of Robert Pattinson. His blockbuster entry into the DC universe occurred with the title The Batman and was released on 4 March 2025. The film was directed by Matt Reeves and proved to be one of the best Batman films ever made. Today, the film celebrates its 3rd release anniversary and the best way to celebrate this blockbuster is what made it so big.

The Batman was directed by Matt Reeves and written by him too along with Peter Craig. The film, alongside Pattinson as Bruce Wayne or Batman, also featured Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

The Batman's Box Office Performance

The Batman, in its complete run, saw a gross of USD 369.3 million in the US and Canada, with overseas territories contributing to it with USD 402.9 million in other territories, resulting in a worldwide cume of $772.2 million. The film was garnished with positive reviews from neutral cinegoers and critics equally which resulted in The Batman securing its position as the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2022.

A sequel to the film is currently in development under DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures. The sequel would be helmed by Matt Reeves once again with all the actors coming back to reprise their roles from the first part. As for now, The Batman sequel is scheduled to release on October 1, 2027. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson starrer Mickey 17 directed by Bong Joon-Ho will be releasing soon globally on March 7, 2025 and has already been released in South Korea a week earlier than the rest. The actor is also currently shooting for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey scheduled for a 2026 release.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.