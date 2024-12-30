DC Studios Co-chief James Gunn Defends Matt Reeves’s The Batman Sequel Delay; READ

The news of Matt Reeves’s The Batman being delayed had disappointed a lot of superhero fanatics who were hoping to see the knight crusader back in action. However, the DC Studios co-head, James Gunn has now opened up, defending the long wait for the Robert Pattinson starring movie.

Taking to social media, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker expounded on how common it is for Hollywood film franchises to release a sequel after many years.

“To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels,” James Gunn mentioned on Threads.

He then went on to express, “7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3.”

For those who are not aware, Warner Bros. announced on December 27, 2024, that the release date of Matt Reeves’s next action thriller, superhero movie would be pushed to October 1, 2027.

This highly anticipated sequel, of the 2022 outing was earlier set to release on October 2, 2026.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the second part of The Batman is expected to hit production in the third quarter of 2025. The report also suggests that the War for the Planet of the Apes filmmaker is still working on the script, which may be the reason for the delay.

The DC Studios duo James Gunn and Peter Safran are reportedly helping the project with its buildup. However, the feature is not a part of the DC Universe.

Advertisement

In another post on Threads, The Suicide Squad filmmaker maintained that a full script for The Batman is not yet ready. He then concluded that Matt Reeves is trying his best to make the outing as great as possible.

James Gunn’s next work in the DC Universe will be seen in Superman, starring David Corenswet, set to release on July 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: Does Justice League Exist In New DC Universe?James Gunn Reveals