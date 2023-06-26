Box Office: Satyaprem Ki Katha to release on 2000 plus screens; Advance booking open for Kartik - Kiara film

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani led Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans under the banner Nadiadwala and Grandsons, is just a few days away from its theatrical release on 29th June, 2023. The film will release on the occasion of Bakri Eid and will get the benefit of an extended four day opening weekend. The assets of the film have been received well and there seems a genuine excitement around the film. After a long time, there is a well-mounted pure romantic film that is releasing theatrically and luckily, the premise of the film hasn't been revealed at all, which adds to the excitement.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Is Targetting A 2000 Plus Screen Release In India

Satyaprem Ki Katha is targetting a 2000 plus screen release in India. The release size is moderate but if the film clicks, shows may be added through the weekend. The advance bookings for the film have begun, less than three days prior to the release. Satyaprem Ki Katha has managed to get good prime time shows in national chains. There is no significant competition this week with just Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny releasing alongside this Kartik-Kiara rom-com. So far, everything for the film has gone as planned and now it all depends on how the audiences support the film and take it to further glory.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Re-unite Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani After The Blockbuster Success Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Just last year, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani delivered one of last year's biggest blockbusters with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy set the cash registers ringing and almost netted Rs 200 crores in India. Satyaprem Ki Katha is the pair's second theatrical outing and they would surely wish to repeat the success of their last film. If the film finds acceptance, it will have a long theatrical run as there will be no significant domestic competition for almost a month, till the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on the 28th of July, 2023. There are a few Hollywood biggies that will release but they have a very different audience and the heartland Hindi movie viewers would prefer a Hindi film more than a Hollywood film.

Where To Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha can be watched theatrically from the 29th of June, 2023. The advance bookings for the film have opened and tickets for the film can be purchased now.

