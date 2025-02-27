Box Office: Top 5 HIGHEST GROSSING Hollywood movies worldwide after 2020

Ever since the decade has started, we have seen some of the biggest blockbuster movies from all around the world in theatres near us with a fair balance of disasters too. Anyway, among the list of biggest blockbusters remains an undisputed rule of Hollywood films. So today, let’s see what are the top 5 biggest blockbusters till now in the present decade.

1. Avatar: Way of Water

Till now in the 2020s decade, the sequel to director James Cameron’s legendary blockbuster Avatar, Avatar: Way of Water is the highest grossing film of the decade globally. The film starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and others released in 2022 for an all time blockbuster run ending at USD 2.32 Billion, surpassing its prequel and securing the #1 position globally.

2. Spider Man: No Way Home

The 2nd highest grossing film of the decade currently is Marvel’s nostalgic and full of action superhero film, Spider Man: No Way Home. The film was directed by Jon Watts, the director of Tom Holland’s Spider Man trilogy. Alongside Holland, it featured Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon alongside the many other Spider Mans and their respective villains from the pre-MCU films. The film grossed a total of USD 1.92 Billion at the global box office.

3. Inside Out 2

Making its way among the biggest blockbusters the world has ever seen this decade is Pixar’s animated film Inside Out 2. The sequel to Inside Out (2015) released in 2024 and was highly appreciated by the audiences and the critics alike. It ended up grossing USD 1.69 Billion globally, becoming the 3rd highest grosser of the decade.

4. Top Gun: Maverick

In this list of global blockbusters, Tom Cruise has found his place at the 4th position with Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun. It was directed by Joseph Kosinski and featured Jerry Bruckheimer, Christopher McQuarrie and David Elison alongside Tom Cruise as the leads. This 2022 action drama ended up grossing USD 1.49 Billion at the worldwide box office.

5. Barbie

At the 5th position, the live action adaptation of the popular Barbie has secured its place. The film featured Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the leads as Barbie and Ken respectively. This Greta Gerwig fantasy film released in 2023 and grossed USD 1.44 Billion globally at the box office.

Top 5 highest grossing Hollywood movies in decade

S. No Movie Worldwide Gross 1 Avatar: Way of Water $2.32B 2 Spider Man: No Way Home $1.92B 3 Inside Out 2 $1.69B 4 Top Gun: Maverick $1.49B 5 Barbie $1.44B

