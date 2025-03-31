Sikandar Mid Day trends: Salman Khan film grows positively at the box office benefitting from Eid

As Salman Khan’s much hyped Sikandar was released this Sunday in theatres, the film faced a reasonably decent start at the box office, neither too poor nor too commendable for Salman Khan’s Eid release. With huge expectations riding on the film from the fans and the trade, Sikandar took an opening of Rs 25 crores as its day 1 India nett.

Despite a not so good response on its opening, Sikandar took off well on day 2 with its morning shows. Post its morning shows, the mass entertainer continued moving forward with a slight growth in its hype during the midday or afternoon shows. This makes the film rake in full benefits of the Eid holiday.

Sikandar Continues Benefitting from the Eid Holiday Period

Sikandar opened to a reasonably decent enough response on the big Eid holiday as expected from the film. Though the growth is not too extraordinary or with a massive margin but rather just a slight bit of rise, it is still a growth for the Salman Khan starrer. Though the midday shows have shown a performance better than the day’s starting, the evening and night shows show a very low advance, much lower than usual, which could make the film fall flat on Day 2.

The crowd for the morning and mid day shows for this A.R. Murugadoss directorial arises primarily due to the Eid holiday bringing in a lot of audience for the film from the masses and muslim dominated centres, where the holiday effects the most. Now, with its rise comes a slight downfall too. This downfall in its collection and hype is a result of its mixed to negative reception that spreads fast post the day 1 among the neutral cinegoing audience.

As the holiday period ends and the film returns to its normal pace, the only driving factor for Sikandar would be what reception it creates among the larger sections of the audience from its initial days. As for now, it's only Salman Khan’s star power and the holiday pushing the film to their best.

Sikandar in Cinemas

Sikandar is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj leading the film. It is currently running in theatres worldwide.