Box Office Trends: Adipurush drops by 70 percent on Monday; Flirts with Rs 10 crore on day 4

The Om Raut-directed Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali is showing a drop in collections on Monday as the business is down by 70 to 75 percent on the fourth day. As per early trends, Adipurush is looking at a Monday in the range of Rs 9.00 to 10.00 crore, which is a drop of 73% from the Friday figure of approx. Rs 35 crore. The drop was always going to come following the backlash to the film’s content in the multiplexes as also the core Hindi belts.

Adipurush headed to score Rs 4.50 crore in National Chains

The film managed to stay afloat at high levels over the weekend due to strong advances for the three days as also the support of some bulk bookings by schools, universities, and other institutions but word of mouth is now coming into play resulting in a big drop. The flat trend over the weekend was an indication of a not-so-healthy trend for the film on weekdays and the belief is now backed by the numbers in national and non-national chains on Monday. As compared to Rs 15.45 crore collected by Adipurush in PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis on Friday, it is expected to score in the vicinity of Rs 4.50 crore on Monday.

The drops are there at the mass belts too and the scenario is universal across the board. There will be steeper drops in the days to come by as Monday figures are also driven by the curiosity factor among the audience for a film that is so widely spoken about across the nation. There is also an overflow of the weekend audience on Monday as there is a section who could not watch the film over the opening 3 days due to the non-availability of tickets. The four-day figure is still not a bad result on the number front but the issue is with the trend, which is far from being a good one.

Adipurush 4-day total stands at Rs 113 crore

With this Monday, the four-day total of Adipurush will stand in the vicinity of Rs 113 crore, and the target for the opening week of this epic saga will be around Rs 130 to Rs 140 crore. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Adipurush.

Note: Estimates by 10 pm!

