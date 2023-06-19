Adipurush box office collection; Prabhas starrer earns $4.7 million Overseas for Rs. 263 crores global weekend
Adipurush had a rather underwhelming weekend overseas, managing to collect only $5 million. Combined with Rs. 224 crores earned in India, the worldwide weekend collections are Rs. 265 crores
Adipurush had a rather underwhelming weekend overseas, managing to collect only $4.70 million.
-
North America and Australia were the best performer, with former collecting $2.5 million
Adipurush had a rather underwhelming weekend overseas, managing to collect only $4.75 million (Rs. 39 crores) approx. Combined with Rs. 224 crores earned in India, the worldwide collections of the film over the weekend are Rs. 263 crores approx. The film could only really collect in North America and Australia, its performance in other regions remained notably subdued. Even in the two that performed, it was really the first day that did the heavy lifting, with collections going down on Saturday and then a bigger decline on Sunday, when the norm is for making gains on Saturday.
The overseas box office collections of Adipurush are as follows:
Previews - $1 million
Friday - $1.50 million
Saturday - $1.35 million
Sunday - $0.85 million
Total - $4.70 million
The Telugu version accounted for more than half of total collections at $2.80 million, while the Hindi version brought in $2 million. Collections from the Tamil version were hardly any. The South Indian overseas market tends to be frontloaded, they burn their audience out quickly and here even Hindi hasn’t shown any signs of legs. The film will likely close its overseas business at around $7 million, when that should have been the opening weekend.
The territorial breakdown for Adipurush overseas first-weekend box office collections is as follows:
North America - $2.50 million
Middle East - $0.70 million Approx
Australia - $0.50 million
New Zealand - $0.11 million
Rest of Asia - $0.20 million
UK - $0.34 million
Europe - $0.20 million
Rest of World - $0.15 million
Total - $4.70 million / Rs. 39 crores
