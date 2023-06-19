Adipurush box office collection; Prabhas starrer earns $4.7 million Overseas for Rs. 263 crores global weekend

Adipurush had a rather underwhelming weekend overseas, managing to collect only $4.75 million (Rs. 39 crores) approx. Combined with Rs. 224 crores earned in India, the worldwide collections of the film over the weekend are Rs. 263 crores approx. The film could only really collect in North America and Australia, its performance in other regions remained notably subdued. Even in the two that performed, it was really the first day that did the heavy lifting, with collections going down on Saturday and then a bigger decline on Sunday, when the norm is for making gains on Saturday.

The overseas box office collections of Adipurush are as follows:

Previews - $1 million

Friday - $1.50 million

Saturday - $1.35 million

Sunday - $0.85 million

Total - $4.70 million

The Telugu version accounted for more than half of total collections at $2.80 million, while the Hindi version brought in $2 million. Collections from the Tamil version were hardly any. The South Indian overseas market tends to be frontloaded, they burn their audience out quickly and here even Hindi hasn’t shown any signs of legs. The film will likely close its overseas business at around $7 million, when that should have been the opening weekend.

The territorial breakdown for Adipurush overseas first-weekend box office collections is as follows:

North America - $2.50 million

Middle East - $0.70 million Approx

Australia - $0.50 million

New Zealand - $0.11 million

Rest of Asia - $0.20 million

UK - $0.34 million

Europe - $0.20 million

Rest of World - $0.15 million

Total - $4.70 million / Rs. 39 crores



