Mohanlal's Empuraan vs. Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran: First Day Box Office Battle on March 27th; Who will dominate?

Two titans. Two industries. One epic clash at the box office. March 27th isn't just another release date. It's a battleground where Malayalam megastar Mohanlal and Tamil powerhouse Chiyaan Vikram go head-to-head with their highly anticipated films, L2: Empuraan and Veera Dheera Sooran. Fans are bracing for impact, and the only question that matters is: Who will reign supreme on day one?

L2: Empuraan, The Hype is Real!

With a career spanning 45 years and over 150 films, Mohanlal is the undisputed king of Malayalam cinema as he continues to command a massive attention at 64 years of age too. He returns to silver screen with Lucifer sequel L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Recently released trailer of movie, across multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, has already amassed over 20 million views. And the team has been actively promoting Empuraan for over a month, even dropping a major hint that Lucifer 3 is on the cards. What's more stunning is that Empuraan clocked an impressive ₹50 cr collection already, thanks to the thundering advance ticket-sales.

With a stellar cast that includes Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as well, Empuraan promises high-octane action sequences, gripping drama, and an electrifying storyline that keeps the viewers to the edge of their seats.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Chiyaan Vikram’s high-voltage action thriller

Directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, Veera Dheera Sooran is gearing up for its own box office run in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Known for delivering unforgettable performances in films like I, Anniyan, and Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram has dominated Tamil cinema for over 35 years, with more than 60 films to his credit.

This latest movie of Vikram follows Kaali, a provision store owner entangled in a dangerous crime network, with SJ Suryah playing a pivotal role. Billed as an intense one-man show, Veera Dheera Sooran relies heavily on Vikram’s charisma and performance. The film’s biggest advantage? Ace composer G.V. Prakash’s powerful background score that could weave a gripping atmosphere to the action thriller.

Compared to Empuraan however, the buzz surrounding Veera Dheera Sooran is relatively low. The team only began promotions recently a week before, in a stark contrast to the month-long campaign of its rival. Initially set for a January release, the film was delayed due to post-production issues and a supposed OTT deal negotiation.

Box Office prediction: Who will take the Lead?

The stakes are high, and early projections indicate that Empuraan has the upper hand. Its strong promotional campaign featuring Mohanlal and Prithviraj, a massive pre-release business due to the predecessor film's impact, and star-studded cast have created enormous anticipation. With trade circles predicting an opening of more than ₹100 crores possible, the film looks unstoppable at the moment.

Veera Dheera Sooran, despite Vikram’s stellar track record, appears to be trailing in the pre-release hype. With minimal promotions and a delayed release, the film is estimated to open at around ₹20 crore, similar to Vikram’s previous outing, Thangalaan, which grossed ₹17 crore on its first day.

Fingers crossed for the now regarding the fate of these two big-ticket movies, and before knowing further about the collections and their box office, book the tickets for your favourite movie right away!