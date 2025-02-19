Box Office: Vidaamuyarchi nears end of dismal theatrical run as Dragon and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam take charge

Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja, is continuously facing drops at the box office. The action thriller is set to wrap up its theatrical run soon.

Vidaamuyarchi nears end as Dragon & Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) take charge

The Ajith Kumar starrer is heading towards a finish as two new Tamil movies are set to grab most of the screens this weekend. Vidaamuyarchi will end up under Rs 150 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This is the lowest figure for a Tamil Superstar in recent times. Though the movie had a better start, it couldn't maintain a solid momentum afterwards.

Vidaamuyarchi's domestic collections are currently around Rs 76 crore. The movie may wrap up its cume under Rs 80 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. Backed by Lyca Productions, the action thriller is taking its last few breaths and is expected to move out of the cinemas this weekend with the arrival of Dragon and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, also known as NEEK.

All eyes are now on Dragon and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK)

Tamil cinema has witnessed two big successes till now in 2025- Madha Gaja Raja and Kudumbasthan. All eyes are now on Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon and Dhanush-directed Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

Both the titles cater to the same audience and are coming-of-age romantic comedies. If they succeed in finding the audience's love, they have the potential to emerge as new successes for the Kollywood film industry after facing disappointment from Vidaamuyarchi.

