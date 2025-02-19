Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vidaamuyarchi's decline HELPS Kudumbasthan; Manikandan's film eyeing Rs 25 crore finish

Tamil biggie Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja, showcased an underwhelming performance at the box office. The downward trajectory of the film gave the holdover releases a push.

Meanwhile, the holdover release Kudumbasthan, starring Manikandan in the lead, impressed the audience with its content. The movie had already emerged as a big success in its opening weekend itself. Earlier it was speculated to wind up its total cume around Rs 20 crore gross; now the bar has gone much higher.

The lackluster box office trends of Vidaamuyarchi benefited Kudumbasthan in a big way, as the movie is now heading for a finish around Rs 25 crore gross at the Kollywood box office. One must know that Manikandan’s comedy-drama is a very small budget movie and it has bagged a Blockbuster verdict with its superlative box office trends

For the record, Kudumbasthan grossed Rs 12.25 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 8.6 crore in the second week. It further lost screens to Vidaamuyarchi in the third week, but still managed to collect Rs 2.15 crore and then added Rs 1.15 crore in the fourth weekend. The 24-day total cume of Kudumbasthan stands at Rs 24.50 crore gross at the Tamil Nadu box office.

It is expected to move out of the cinemas this weekend, with the arrival of Dragon and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam at the box office. The Manikandan movie is currently the third biggest grosser in Tamil cinema this year after Vidaamuyarchi and Madha Gaja Raja.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.