Box Office Weekend Preview (March 7-9): Mickey 17 poised to lead, Captain America Brave New World and Last Breath to follow

As we enter a new weekend today with a fresh movie from an Academy Award-winning director releasing, we expect to see it at the top of the box office rankings on Monday, having bested holdover release Captain America: Brave New World, which has been occupying the spot since its February 14 debut. The new release, for those unversed, is Mickey 17, helmed by Bong Joon-ho and starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role. Focus Features’ Last Breath is probably the best contender for the third spot on the weekend box office chart.

Mickey 17 is expected to open with a USD 12 to 16 million weekend. Meanwhile, Captain America 4 is expected to fall to second place, posting a weekend gross of USD 7 to 8 million. Last Breath is anticipated to earn between USD 3 to 4 million.

Mickey 17 Leads the Charge

Directed by Parasite helmer Bong Joon-ho, Mickey 17 stars Pattinson in a gripping sci-fi tale about a financially struggling man who volunteers for an interstellar mission as an expendable. Pattinson’s titular character, knowing his body and consciousness will be cloned when he dies, takes up myriad perilous tasks on an ice planet. Everything, however, goes south when one of his iterations refuses to disappear when a new version of him is ready to take off.

The film also features a star-studded cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette. With Bong’s acclaimed experience with dark storytelling and Pattinson’s growing reputation as a leading man in unconventional roles, Mickey 17 looks to attract both sci-fi enthusiasts and general audiences.

Brave New World Slips to Second but Maintains a Steady Hold

After dominating the box office for weeks, Captain America: Brave New World looks ready to relinquish its top position. The latest entry in the MCU, starring Anthony Mackie as the new titular superhero, follows him navigating global threats and political intrigues alongside an ensemble cast that includes Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, and more. Brave New World’s expected tumble to second place in terms of weekend earnings is not unusual in its fourth weekend.

Despite slipping to second place, however, the film is expected to continue its steady run until March 21, when Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will debut, taking major screens across the globe. Until then, the Marvel offering will be looking to take its current domestic cume of USD 166.1 million to USD 195 to 215 million.

Last Breath Fights for Survival

Focus Features’ Last Breath follows a deep-sea diver, played by Woody Harrelson, who becomes trapped in the ocean’s merciless depths with a limited oxygen supply. Directed by Alex Parkinson and also starring Simu Liu, Finn Cole, Djimon Hounsou, and Cliff Curtis, the intense survival thriller is expected to attract fans of high-stakes, claustrophobic dramas.

With a mix of sci-fi spectacle, superhero action, and survival thriller, this weekend’s box office slate promises to deliver diverse cinematic experiences for moviegoers.