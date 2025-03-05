Box Office: Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17 continues its good run in Korea; Can it breakout in US?

Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Bong Joon-ho, is dominating the South Korean box office. The sci-fi film is a massive hit in Bong Joon-ho's home country. The film grossed $8.9 million in just 4 days. Exceptional trend for the film. Reception for the film is very positive there because of the director's reputation and worldwide appreciation for his films.Another interesting aspect is that the release of the film in Korea is another well-calculated move too because the film was released on the Korean Independence Day holiday, which eventually boosted the film's revenue at the box office.

The director's touch

Mickey 17 premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on February 15, and the response was phenomenal for the film. The director's unique storyline with an exceptional cast caught everyone's eye. In South Korea, Mickey 17 recorded more than 1 million admissions in four days. The results are very encouraging, as the film will have a very long run in this market. Another very important aspect is that, when the film releases in the United States on March 7, the expectations will be very high, and the box office push for the film will be very good too.

US release expectations

The film's strong reception in Korea will be adding fuel to the other markets. In North America, it is predicted to open between $15 million and $20 million. The box office projections are way higher than Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning movie Parasite, which collected only $393,000. The film was a limited release, and the wide release happened after the reviews spread like wildfire. There are some big releases this month, which would hinder the box office Mikey 17 has. Disney's live-action Snow White and Michael Fassbender's Black Bag. Despite the big competition, Robbert Pattinson's Mickey 17 is expected to do well because of the unique premise and the global appeal the director and his storytelling have.

Bong Joon Ho's Oscar-winning movie Parasite collected around $54 million from the United States and $209 million from overseas. The global cume was around $263 million. Mickey 17's budget is rumored to be around $150 million, so a good box office run is needed for the film.