Carry On Jatta 3 Day 1 Box Office: Gippy Grewal led comedy breaks records; Grosses Rs 5.2 crores in India

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa led Carry On Jatta 3 has taken Pollywood by storm with record-breaking first day collections. The film raked in Rs 5.2 crores gross at the Indian box office, thus beating the previous record opener Carry On Jatta 2 by an over 40 percent margin. Most centres were running on capacity in Punjab and without Satya Prem Ki Katha, the numbers could have been around Rs 4cr Nett in East Punjab alone. Carry On Jatta 3 has not only recorded the highest opening day numbers but has also emerged as the highest single day grosser for a Punjabi film, beating the first Sunday collections of Saunkan Saunkne (Rs 4.7 crores gross).

The Domestic Market For Punjabi Films Was Going Through A Rut Before The Release Of Carry On Jatta 3

The reports of Carry On Jatta 3 are better than the second film from the Carry On Jatta franchise and if the film holds well, it can become the highest grossing Punjabi film of all time in India as well. The domestic market for Punjabi films is going through a rut but the heartening opening day numbers of Carry On Jatta 3 do make the entire fraternity feel very positive about the future of the industry.

Comedy Remains The Most Preferred Movie Genre For Punjabi Movie Viewers In Theatres

Comedy genre is the core for the Punjabi Film Industry and Carry On Jatta is by far the biggest IP (intellectual property). The 1st part was the 2nd highest grosser while the 2nd part remains as the highest grosser till date, among Punjabi films.

Carry On Jatta 3 Has Opened Very Well At The Box Office Internationally Despite Being A Mid-Week Release

The opening of Carry On Jatta 3 is great not just in India but internationally as well. Despite being a midweek release, the film raked in 170k dollars in North America and 100k dollars in Australia. The cumulative overseas gross collections are in the range of 350k dollars. The numbers are bound to grow over the weekend when more family audiences plan to watch the film in theatres. The worldwide gross collections for the first day are in the north of Rs 8 crores which is a phenomenal number.

Highest Day 1 Gross Collections For Punjabi Films In India Are As Follows

1. Carry On Jatta 3 - Rs 5.2cr

2. Carry On Jatta 2 - Rs 2.98cr

3. Honsla Rakh - Rs 2.97cr

4. Shadaa - Rs 2.87cr

5. Sardaar Ji 2 - Rs 2.8cr

Where To Watch Carry On Jatta 3

Carry On Jatta 3 can be watched at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s bhangra at Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch will remind you of DJ from Rang De Basanti; WATCH