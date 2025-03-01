Chhaava Vs Officer On Duty: March 7 Telugu releases set for intense box office clash



On March 7th, Box office in the Telugu states is gearing up for a major showdown with two highly anticipated films locking horns — Bollywood's blockbuster Chhaava and Malayalam cinemas runaway hit Officer On Duty. Not only these two films are arriving with strong credentials, but also they are targetting the same audience, setting the stage for a fierce Box Office battle.

Chhaava, the Hindi blockbuster starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has already made waves in Bollywood. It will be crossing Rs 400 crore net over this weekend. With such tremendous success, the makers are now bringing it to Telugu audiences, backed by the trusted banner of Geetha Arts. Historical epics have always found favor with Telugu moviegoers, especially after the massive success of dubbed films like Kantara in its Telugu version. With Chhaava’s larger-than-life narrative, intense action, and Rashmika’s immense popularity in Telugu states (thanks to Pushpa), the film’s prospects look highly promising.

On the other hand, Officer On Duty, the Malayalam hit starring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani, is also set to make its Telugu debut on the same day. The film has already collected over Rs 17 crore at the Malayalam box office, as the crime thriller's known gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences clicked well with the audiences.

Advertisement

Presented by Sithara Entertainments, the Telugu dubbed version is expected to find traction among thriller lovers. Moreover, the film's leading lady, Priyamani, is no stranger to Telugu audiences, adds to the film’s appeal — from her iconic role in Yamadonga to her recent stint as a judge on the popular dance show Dhee.

But there is one major disadvantage Officer On Duty faces, seemingly in an unexpected manner. The film's OTT release date already is creating buzz online, as the film is set to premiere on Netflix on March 20th — just two weeks post the theatrical release. That might make some audience opt for digital premiere. In contrast, Chhaava’s OTT release date remains unannounced, keeping the suspense intact and that might propel Telugu audience to theatres.

With both films banking on their leading ladies’ South popularity and appealing content, the March 7th clash promises to be intense. The historical grandeur of Chhaava versus the gritty intensity of Officer On Duty — it’s a battle worth watching at the Telugu box office.