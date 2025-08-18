Coolie Day 5 India Box Office Estimates: Rajinikanth's crime-drama falters on 1st Monday after record extended Kollywood opening weekend

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, had a record Kollywood opening weekend of Rs 227.25 crore. Not just that, it also took a record Kollywood global opening of Rs 375 crore. While the weekend was record-breaking, the numbers were slightly under expectations, given how big the movie opened. Based on the opening day, the weekend numbers should have been close to Rs 250 crore in India and over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

Coolie Falters On 1st Monday By Grossing Just Rs 12 Crore

The mixed word of mouth took a toll on the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie. After the already slumping weekend trend, the movie grossed just Rs 12 crore on day 6. The numbers are 80 percent down from Independence Day Friday and that's alarming. If the movie continues to drop like this, a Rs 300 crore gross India final can be a struggle. Also, that would mean that a Rs 500 crore gross worldwide finish would become impossible, as the highest that Coolie can do at the international box office based on its current trend is USD 21 million (Rs 183 crore gross).

The collections in Tamil Nadu will likely end under that of Good Bad Ugly. The collections in Kerala shall end up being half of what Jailer did in 2023. The film's exceptional Karnataka and APTS collections over the opening weekend should ensure that the film breaks even or atleast comes very close to it.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of Coolie Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 75.50 crore Friday Rs 63.25 crore Saturday Rs 47 crore Sunday Rs 41.50 crore Monday Rs 12 crore Total Rs 239.25 crore gross in 5 days

Coolie Will End Up As One Of The Top 5 Highest Grossing Kollywood Movies Worldwide But The Final Result Will Be Seen As Underwhelming

Coolie, despite putting up record-breaking initial collections and being a film that will surely be a part of the top 5 highest grossing Tamil movies at the worldwide box office, will be seen as an underwhelmer because the expectations were of a record grosser. The Tamil industry will have to wait for Jailer 2 or Jana Nayagan to really see its potential unleashed again.

Coolie In Theatres

Coolie plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: War 2 Day 5 India Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's movie crashes and burns; Adds Rs 9 crore gross on litmus Monday