Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Comparison: Hrithik Roshan and NTR film takes lead over Rajinikanth's movie on day 2 in India

Coolie and War 2 clashed at the box office on August 14. Together, the films achieved a combined opening day gross of approximately Rs 134.50 crore, with Coolie contributing the lion’s share. Coolie grossed Rs 75.50 crore, compared to Rs 59 crore for War 2. Collectively, the two films delivered the Indian film industry its second-biggest box office day, surpassed only by the opening day of Pushpa 2.

War 2 Registers Higher Collections Than War 2 On Independence Day Holiday In India

On the second day, the Independence Day holiday, War 2 took the lead over Coolie. War 2 grossed Rs 67 crore, compared to Coolie’s Rs 63.50 crore. The Hindi version of War 2 drove its performance, securing at least a moral victory over Coolie, if not more. The two day collections of War 2, stand at Rs 126 crore, as compared to Coolie's Rs 139 crore.

Collections for both films have declined on Saturday, and expectations for Sunday remain modest. The race between the two films is tight, and it’s uncertain which will come out on top. The film that leads on Saturday and Sunday is likely to end with higher total collections in India.

The Difference Between War 2 And Coolie Will Be The Overseas Gross, As India Gross Is Expected To Be More Or Less, The Same

The overseas collections of Coolie are expected to be the key differentiator. Coolie’s opening day overseas collections are significantly higher than what War 2 is expected to do over the extended first weekend. Coolie’s extended weekend collections are estimated to be USD 10 million higher than War 2’s. A USD 10 million (Rs 87 crore) difference over the weekend and an expected Rs 100 crore difference in the lifetime is what is being assumed at this point. This only means that Coolie will be leading War 2 by a margin of Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office as well, in the full run.

Coolie, Despite Its Underperformance, Remains In Contention To Be A Superhit

Both movies have not performed as well as they should have. But it is undeniable that the Rajinikanth movie is still in contention to be a superhit, given its lesser costs and higher global gross. War 2 will end as a loss-making proposition for everyone involved. The combined global gross of both movies will likely fail to touch Rs 1000 crore.

