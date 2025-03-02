Chhaava Day 17 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's period actioner continues to DOMINATE; targets Rs 24 crore on 3rd Sunday
The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava is performing exceptionally at the box office. The movie is inching towards the Rs 450 crore mark in the third week. Deets Inside.
Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is going very strong even in the third week. The Laxman Utekar-directed movie is recording another big day at the box office.
Chhaava aims for Rs 24 crore on the third Sunday; wrapping up 3rd weekend on a solid note
Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the historical epic drama continues to lure the audience to the theatres and has ruled the box office ever since it was released. After closing its two-week run at a phenomenal Rs 380 crore, Chhaava entered the third week by hitting Rs 13 crore on 3rd Friday, followed by Rs 22 crore on 3rd Saturday. As per the estimates, the movie is likely to add another Rs 24 crore to the tally.
The total cume of Chhaava has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark. It will hit over Rs 439 crore net by the end of its third weekend at the Indian box office. If all goes well, it will storm past the Rs 450 crore mark in a couple of days.
Going by the trends, The movie will continue soaring high with a superlative box office trend, at least till the arrival of Sikandar on Eid 2025. Chhaava is likely to wrap its lifetime theatrical run somewhere around Rs 550 crore net in India. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has emerged as an All Time Blockbuster at the box office.
