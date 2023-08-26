Dream Girl 2 Day 2 India Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's film grows by decent 35 percent; Netts 13.50 crores

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles and Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film collected a good Rs 9.75 crores nett in India on the first day. It grew by a decent 35 percent on the second day to collect Rs 13.25 - 13.75 crores nett on its second day. The growth is limited and in an ideal case, the growth had to be higher. Regardless a total of around Rs 23.25 crores in 2 days is quite respectable and by the end of the weekend, it will have earned around Rs 38 crores. If the film happens to hold over the weekdays, it will emerge as yet another success fot the Hindi Film Industry.

Dream Girl 2 Grows By A Decent 35 Percent On 2nd Day At The Indian Box Office

Dream Girl 2 has collected around 7.25 crores nett in 3 national chains on the second day. The top 3 multiplex chains are contributing to 55 percent of the film's total India collections. The ace that the makers of Dream Girl 2 have under their sleeves is that their film has been made at a very controlled budget, ensuring that the film is in purple from non-theatrical sources alone. Ayushmann Khurrana had a turbulent run post pandemic and the strong initials of Dream Girl 2 will have given him some respite. It is to be noted that the growth percentage of Gadar 2 over its third Saturday was much greater than Dream Girl 2 on its first Saturday, indicating that things can get really close on Sunday and over the weekdays.

Advertisement

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Dream Girl 2 Are As Follows:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.75 crores 2 Rs 13.50 crores Total Rs 23.25 crores

Watch the Dream Girl 2 trailer:

About Dream Girl 2

Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

When And When To Watch Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 can be watched a theatre near you from the 25th of August, 2023.

ALSO READ: Top Day 1 Box Office Openers For Hindi Films In 2023: Dream Girl 2 secures 8th place; Netts Rs 9.75 crores