Top Day 1 Box Office Openers For Hindi Films In 2023: Dream Girl 2 secures 8th place; Netts Rs 9.75 crores

Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles and Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and others registered a good opening of Rs 9.75 crores nett. The top 3 multiplex chains contributed around Rs 5.35 crores nett of the total collections, indicating a ratio of 55 percent to 45 percent favouring the top 3 chains. With Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana has got his biggest opening ever and it has come after a dull phase where his films failed to register a decent opening. The comedy has taken the 8th best start for a Hindi film in 2023 so far and that is a very positive sign for the Hindi Film Industry, indicating a compete revival after what was a dull 2022.

Hindi Film Industry had been going through a lul phase but the strong opening of Dream Girl 2 indicates that the theatre-going appetite has come back for Hindi film consumers. Upcoming films like Jawan will be able to leverage full theatrical potential. Back to back strong starts for Hindi films over the last couple of months proves that audiences don't mind visiting theatres for films that are worth their time and money. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the super-hit comedy Dream Girl. A lot of emphasis these days is put on strong intellectual properties because they give an assurance to the audience on the content front. Dream Girl's sequel has opened well despite the fact that Ayushmann hasn't had a good theatrical run since pandemic and also, theatrical consumption has radically changed over the last few years.

The top day 1 Bollywood openers of 2023 in India (in Hindi) are as follows:-

1. Pathaan: Rs 55 crores

2. Gadar 2: Rs 39 crores

3. Adipurush: Rs 32.5 crores

4. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Rs 14.25 crores

5. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rs 13.25 crores

6. Bholaa: Rs 10.50 crores

7. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Rs 10.50 crores

8. Dream Girl 2: Rs 9.75 crores

9. OMG 2: Rs 9.25 crores

10. Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs 8.75 crores

11. The Kerala Story: Rs 7.50 crores

12. Shehzada: Rs 5.50 crores

13. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Rs 5.25 crores

About Dream Girl 2

Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

When And When To Watch Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 can be watched a theatre near you from the 25th of August, 2023.

