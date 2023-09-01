Gadar 2 3 Weeks Box Office: Sunny Deol film targets all time records; Collects Rs 476 crores in 21 days
Anil Sharma's film Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is a certified all time blockbuster at the box office with a 3 week total of Rs 476 crores.
Key Highlight
-
Gadar 2 challenges all time records after rocking third week at the box office.
-
Gadar 2 is the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2023 so far.
-
Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others ended week 3 on a high note. The film matched the first week collections of Dream Girl 2 in week 3 and this is a massive achievement for the Sunny Deol starrer. With collections of Rs 475.75 crores in 21 days, the film is now targetting all time records. It shall keep adding numbers strongly till the release of Jawan on coming Thursday.
Gadar 2 Has A Rocking Third Week At The Indian Box Office
Gadar 2 collected around Rs 7.80 - 8.10 crores on day 21 and these are very solid numbers for the film. Gadar 2 got the benefit of 2 Raksha Bandhan holidays and the buy 2 get 2 offer made sure that the holidays are capitalised to their full potential. The marvelous jump on Wednesday and Thursday followed by an open week should really help Gadar 2 to not just enter the Rs 500 crore club but also probably emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film for the Hindi language, althpugh a lot will depend on Jawan's theatrical reception
The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under
|Day
|Nett Box Office Collection India
|1
|Rs 39 crores
|2
|Rs 42 crores
|3
|Rs 51.50 crores
|4
|Rs 38 crores
|5
|Rs 55.50 crores
|6
|Rs 32.50 crores
|7
|Rs 22.25 crores
|8
|Rs 20 crores
|9
|Rs 32 crores
|10
|Rs 38.25 crores
|11
|Rs 13.5 crores
|12
|Rs 12 crores
|13
|Rs 10 crores
|14
|Rs 8.5 crores
|15
|Rs 6.75 crores
|16
|Rs 12 crores
|17
|Rs 16 crores
|18
|Rs 4.50 crores
|19
|Rs 5 crores
|20
|Rs 8.5 crores
|21
|Rs 8 crores
|Total
|Rs 475.75 crores in 21 days
Watch the Gadar 2 trailer
About Gadar 2
During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.
Where And When To Watch Gadar 2
Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.
