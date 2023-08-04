Gadar 2 Advance Bookings India: Sunny Deol film sells over 30000 in top national chains 6 days before release

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is all set to release in theatres in 6 days. The film is already buzzing and what one can expect is a rocking start for the film at the box office. Before getting into the advance booking details, it is imperative to know that Gadar 2 will be releasing alongside another super-hit film sequel OMG 2 which may condone its opening potential slightly.

Gadar 2 Builds On The Fantastic Advances From Yesterday. Top 3 National Chains Sell Over 30,000 Tickets 6 Days Prior To Release

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is the sequel to a historic blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol and director Anil Sharma have both had numerous misses after Gadar but they are finally back to winning ways. The top 3 national chains are building on the foundation laid by iconic single screens, small national chains and non national chains across India. The film has sold over 12000 tickets in PVR, over 8500 tickets in Inox and over 9500 tickets in Cinepolis as at 10pm on 4th August, that is 6 days prior to release. The numbers in Cinepolis are better than Inox since it opened a couple of days earlier. The first day projections for Gadar 2 are on the rise and no one can say for certain how big the opening day number will be. Rs 25 crores was what was expected previously and now it looks to go beyond it quite comfortably.

Gadar 2's Advance Bookings Reiterate That Sequels Are Not Out Of Fashion

Both Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma, as mentioned earlier, haven't tasted success in quite a while. For their film to open to these sort of advances indicates that sequels are totally in trend, especially if it is a celebrated film like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The trailer has a lot of nostalgic elements and the songs have been recreated well too. This film can really be what Top Gup Maverick was to the people of North America last year.

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you from the 11th of August, 2023. Advance bookings for the film are now open.

