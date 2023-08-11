Gadar 2 Day 1 Box Office India: Sunny Deol's masala-actioner takes bumper opening; Collects Rs 39 crores nett

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma has taken a bumper start at the box office in India as it has collected around Rs 38 to Rs 40 crores nett on its first day based on early estimates. The numbers can slightly vary from the actuals as collections from few mass centers take time to get computed. The Sunny Deol starrer has made a mockery of all pre-release expectations and estimations very handsomely. Although the film is a sequel to the all time blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, there was some sort of skepticism since both Sunny Deol and director Anil Sharma were returning with a not-so-good track record behind their belt.

Gadar 2 Has Taken The Second Biggest Opening For A Hindi Film In The Hindi Language This Year

The opening of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is second only to Pathaan in 2023 for a Hindi film in the Hindi language. It has secured the third biggest opening for a film for its Hindi version post pandemic after Pathaan and KGF: Chapter 2. The film did face some programming issues since it released alongside another reasonably sized film OMG 2. Had it got more screens and show-timings, an even bigger opening was assured. Regardless, the film has a long 5 day weekend to satiate the demand of its target audience. The budget of the Gadar sequel is not too high. With hefty sums received for its non-theatrical rights, every rupee earned as share will be profit for the makers.

Watch the Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Trailer:

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

