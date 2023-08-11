Box Office Trends: Sunny Deol wreaks HAVOC in India as Gadar 2 headed for Rs 40 crore opening day

Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh in the Anil Sharma directed Gadar 2 and the film has taken a bumper star at the box office in India. The film has taken one of the best starts of all time for a Hindi film in the mass belts, with houseful boards all across the country. It’s a festival in cinema halls, that are recorded jam packed occupancies on Friday. Certain exhibitors called the author to inform that it’s difficult to manage crowd at their properties due to unheard demand for the tickets from the audience.

Gadar 2 gets in a riot mode at the box office

From metros to the interiors, from multiplexes to the single screens – Gadar 2 is on a riot mode across the nation, getting all strata of audiences on board. The morning and noon shows occupancy has been above 50 percent in multiplexes and the final occupancy for the opening day is expected to be anywhere in the vicinity of 65 to 75 percent, which is humongous for a film that has released on nearly 4000 screens. The film is running at record occupancy in several chains like Miraj, MovieMax and Rajhans, and the audience euphoria in the hall is unlike anything that has been seen before in recent times. As off 3 pm, the three chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – have collected Rs 9.25 crore and will be looking at a finish around Rs 13.50 to 14.50 crore mark, making for 35 percent of the total contribution. The MovieMax chain has clocked Rs 50 lakh nett box office at 3.30 pm, and will be targetting the all time day one record of Pathaan (Rs 79 lakh).

It’s like a section of audience awaiting to see Sunny Deol roar for the last 15 years and once the teaser of Gadar 2 gave that vibe, the entire audience base reserved August 11 to watch their mass hero explode and blast on the screen. While it’s still early in the day, and a lot depends on the final figures from the mass belts as also the overall capacity that the film has, the trends indicate an opening in the vicinity of Rs 40 crore. The trends so far indicates a day in the range of Rs 37 to 42 crore, depending on the final figures of national chains and the mass belts.

Sunny Deol ready to hammer the box office with opening weekend of Rs 170 crore

This would mean a simply spectacular result, as the most optimistic prediction in the industry too was around the Rs 30 crore number. The advances are excellent for Saturday and Sunday and there will be a big spillover of audience for Monday and Tuesday too. The early reports for the film seem to be positive, and if the same reflects in the trend, Gadar 2 could do something unimaginable on the number front at Indian Box Office. A 5-day extended opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs 170 crore seems to be on cards for Gadar 2, and this could even go higher if the mass belts go ahead to record 100 percent occupancy on Sunday and Tuesday.

Gadar is playing up on the emotion of common man, if the common man owns the film like the first part, sky is the limit. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the early estimates of Gadar 2 later in the day.

Note: Early Estimates by 10.30

