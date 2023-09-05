Gadar 2 Fourth Tuesday Box Office: Sunny Deol's all-time blockbuster enters Rs 500 crore club in just 26 days

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others, after 26 days, has crossed the Rs 500 crore nett India mark. Entering the Rs 500 crore club is a giant achievement as it has only been accomplished by one Hindi origin film in the past, that is Pathaan. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has entered the club 4 days prior to Pathaan, which indicates that it has a chance to topple the latter, to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film of all time. There is some competition that Gadar 2 is going to find with Jawan from Thursday the 7th of September, but it is still in a very comfortable position to emerge as the highest Indian grosser for the Hindi language. If that happens, we will have 2 all time grossers in the same year, which is quite a rarity. The last time it happened was with Chennai Express and Dhoom 3 in 2013. 2023 has a chance to one-up on that as there are more potential all time grossers that are still to release this year.

Gadar 2 Becomes The Second Hindi Origin Film To Nett Over Rs 500 Crores In India

Gadar 2, just like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is an all time blockbuster. It is the first and only time that 2 films part of the same franchise have secured an all time blockbuster verdict. While the footfalls of the last film first Gadar film are higher, the success of Gadar 2 shall be sweeter as it came at a time when the actor-director duo was written off by everyone and also because it braved multiple films like Dream Girl 2 and OMG 2 to reach where it has, now. In the social media age when content is available in plenty, a film like Gadar 2 has pulled over 3 crore people into theatres and it's only the second Indian film of 2023 to manage the same, the first being Pathaan. Gadar 2 is a massive money-spinner for everyone involved. Budgeted at around Rs 80 crores, the actioner is set to give producers and investors, profits in the north of Rs 300 crores.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day India Nett Collection Week 1 Rs 280.75 crores Week 2 Rs 134.25 crores Week 3 Rs 62.1 crores 4th Friday Rs 4.40 crores 4th Saturday Rs 5.50 crores 4th Sunday Rs 8.50 crores 4th Monday Rs 2.50 crores 4th Tuesday Rs 2.25 crores Total Rs 500.25 crores

Watch the Gadar 2 trailer

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

