Gadar 2 inches closer to the Rs 500 crore club; Dream Girl 2 has a shot at hitting a century

The Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is continuing to fire big time at the box office in India. According to early estimates, the Anil Sharma directorial has collected Rs 18.50 crore in its fourth weekend taking the 24-day total collection to Rs 495 crore. The film collected Rs 4.40 crore on its fourth Friday and jumped to Rs 5.50 crore on Saturday and finally, Rs 8.50 crore on Sunday. The jumps were sensational and indicate that there is still a lot of gas left in the tank for Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 chasing the lifetime collections of Pathaan

The film is all set to become the 2nd Hindi Language film to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the box office after the Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan. Gadar 2 is also on track to challenge the lifetime collections of Pathaan to emerge as the #1 Hindi Film of all time, though a lot would depend on the showcasing it retains from September 7, following the release of SRK’s Jawan. The budgets of Gadar 2 are nominal and the actioner is a perfect example of a money-making machine, as the ROI’s will be humongous. The footfalls have also topped 3 crore in India, making it one of the most viewed films of modern times. Gadar 2 seems to be headed towards a finish in the range of Rs 515 to 525 crore in India, as per present trends.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-led comedy, Dream Girl 2, has recorded a solid trend at the box office in its second weekend. According to early estimates, the film has collected Rs 18.25 crore in its second weekend taking the 10-day total collections to Rs 82.15 crore. The film has a chance to hit a century at the Indian box office, but much like Gadar, a lot would depend on the number of shows it can retain in the 3rd weekend as it faces the box office giant, Jawan.

Dream Girl 2 is a CLEAN HIT

The film will be looking to close its second-week business around the Rs 90 crore range and then it's all about the jumps on 3rd Saturday and Sunday, to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India. The film is a clean hit, and has continued the winning streak for the Hindi Film Industry.

