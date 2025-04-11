Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 2: Ajith Kumar's mass actioner records good hold; grosses Rs 15 crore on Friday

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has taken the box office by storm. The mass action drama is registering a solid hold on its second day after a record opening. The movie is all set for a banger opening weekend collection.

Good Bad Ugly grosses Rs 15 crore on Day 2

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly was released in cinemas with much anticipation on 10 April. The movie opened with a superb Rs 28 crore on its debut day, becoming the biggest opener of Ajith Kumar's career.

According to estimates, the movie grossed Rs 15 crore on Day 2, bringing its total to Rs 43 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. On its third day, it will smash the Rs 50 crore mark and then march towards the Rs 75 crore mark. If it manages to witness a good jump on Saturday and Sunday, the five-day total cume of Good Bad Ugly will be close to the Rs 100 crore mark.

The movie is showing better trends than Ajith Kumar's last release, Vidaamuyarchi. It will be interesting to see how the film holds up post the weekend. If it manages to trend well, the movie can potentially have a successful theatrical run at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Good Bad Ugly are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 28 crore 2 Rs 15 crore Total Rs 43 crore

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

