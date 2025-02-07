Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 India Box Office: Ajith Kumar propels his niche appeal movie to IMPRESSIVE numbers; grosses Rs 33 crore

Vidaamuyarchi, marking the return of Ajith Kumar to the big screen, turned fruitful for Tamil cinema. Co-starring Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra, the much-awaited action thriller registered a solid opening on its opening day.

Vidaamuyarchi opens with Rs 33 crore in India; second-best start in Tamil Nadu

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi smashed a banger opening of Rs 33 crore gross on its opening day at the Indian box office. The movie performed best in its home state, where it grossed in the vicinity of Rs 26 crore to Rs 27 crore, becoming the second-best opener of Ajith Kumar after Valimai.

Further, it recorded a healthy day 1 in Karnataka, where the movie collected around Rs 4.15 crore. The Telugu belt contributed a mere sum of Rs 0.75 crore while it grossed around Rs 1.30 crore in Kerala. The rest of India remained around Rs 0.40 crore. The total day 1 India gross of Vidaamuyarchi amounted to Rs 33.10 crore.

With such a banger opening, Vidaamuyarchi also became the biggest opener of Tamil Nadu this year, beating Madha Gaja Raja. The movie is expected to fare well in the opening weekend. However, it will be interesting to see how it performs on the weekdays. For the unversed, Ajith Kumar will be next seen in Good Bad Ugly.

Area-Wise Opening Day Collection Of Vidaamuyarchi Are As Follows:

Area Gross Collection Tamil Nadu Rs 26.50 crore Karnataka Rs 4.15 crore AP/TS Rs 0.75 crore Kerala Rs 1.3 crore Rest of India Rs 0.4 crore Total India 33.10 crore

Vidaamuyarchi In Theaters

Vidaamuyarchi is currently playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Are you going to watch Vidaamuyarchi? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.