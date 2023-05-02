Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 Advance Bookings: Marvel's film sells over 20,000 tickets in national chains

Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume. 3 is among the most awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe films in India. It finally releases in theatres on the 5th of May, 2023. The film boasts of an ensemble cast, led by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan among others and is already buzzing. The prebookings for GOTG3 began a while back and it has already sold 20,000 tickets in three national chains in advance, for the opening day. If it sells around 1 lakh tickets in advance, the film can expect to open to a nett total of around Rs 8 crores. The gross collections are slightly over Rs 70 lakhs, 2 and a half days prior to its release.

Marvel Movies Enjoy A Huge Following In India

Marvel movies enjoy a huge following in India and generally enjoy the best prebookings among Hollywood films. The advance booking records are dominated by Marvel films, with the exception of Avatar: The Way Of Water, which is the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The phase 5 of Marvel Cinematic Universe films haven't particularly got the reception that they would have liked and it is over to the Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, to get back the love and support of Marvel movie lovers. The lineup of Marvel films goes all the way up to 2025 and it is important that there is a strong foundation with films like GOTG 3 so that the films to come can flourish.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 Sees An Open Release In India

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 has no significant competiton from Indian titles. There is no new big Indian film releasing next week to eat up into the business of this superhero flick. The holdover title Ponniyin Selvan 2 shall retain its number one position in the country unless something really dramatic happens. Not just the week it is releasing on, but also the week after that has no big release in India and thus GOTG should have a smooth sail in theatres across India.

You can book your tickets for Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, now, and catch the film in theatres from the 5th of May, 2023.

