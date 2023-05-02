Ponniyin Selvan 2 Monday Box Office: Mani Ratnam's epic collects Rs 25 crore on day 4; Set to be a blockbuster

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, led by Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi has packed a solid punch in its four day extended weekend. The film opened well but it is the trending that has to be stressed upon since the film recorded almost similar collections on its fourth theatrical day, as it did on its first day. It added around Rs 25.25 crores gross on its fourth day in India and that takes the all India four day gross total to Rs 115 crores. These numbers are lower than its first part but as a standalone film, they are very good.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Is Set To Become The Highest Grossing Tamil Film Of 2023 So Far

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is heading towards becoming the highest grossing Tamil film of 2023 worldwide, so far. It crossed Thunivu on its fourth day and shall cross Varisu in its second weekend. The film is heading towards a total of around Rs 400 crores gross and that is an enviable number for a Tamil film as it has only been breached by three films in the past, 2.0, Vikram and PS1.

The Tamil Nadu Gross Collections Of Ponniyin Selvan 2 After 4 Days Stands At Rs 68.50 Crores

After 4 days, the Tamil Nadu gross collections of PS2 stand at Rs 68.5 crores. Of the Rs 68.5 crores, Rs 16.5 crores have come on its fourth day. Although the start in the home state was slower than Varisu and Thunivu, it seems like it will eclipse those films in its full run.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Can Become The Highest Grossing Tamil Franchise Of All Time

The Enthiran franchise is the highest grossing Tamil franchise for now and the Ponniyin Selvan franchise has all the possibilities of trumping it if it registers strong holds just like its first part. The numbers are rallying 20 percent lower than the first part but are still very steady. It shall be a big achievement as unlike Enthiran, which was ushered with a lot of support from its Hindi version, Ponniyin Selvan is doing major chunk of its business in its primary language.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of Ponniyin Selvan 2 Are As Follows:

Day 1 - Rs 27.75 crores

Day 2 - Rs 29 crores

Day 3 - Rs 33 crores

Day 4 - Rs 25.25 crores

Total = Rs 115 crores

