They Call Him OG 1st single OUT: Pawan Kalyan returns with ‘Firestorm’, invokes his inner samurai with katana-style weapon

They Call Him OG (simply OG), starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on September 25, 2025. Ahead of the movie’s release, the makers are here with the first single titled Firestorm.

Pawan Kalyan invokes a samurai aura with They Call Him OG’s 1st single

The track from the Pawan Kalyan starrer is a fiery banger composed by Thaman S. The song embodies the characterization of Ojas Gambheera, the protagonist, and establishes his reign over Bombay (now Mumbai) back in the day.

With heavy inspiration from Japanese styles, the song features Kalyan taking on his foes as if he’s a samurai with a trusty katana in one hand and a Smith & Wesson-style old-school revolver in the other.

Watch the Firestorm here:

The song is sung by various singers, including actor Silambarasan TR, Nazeeruddin & Bharathraj, Deepak Blue, and Thaman himself. With Rajakumari singing the female portions, the English lyrics were written by her.

The Telugu lines were penned by Vishwa and Srinivasa Mouli, with Adviteeya Vojjala penning the Japanese lines.

About They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG is an upcoming Telugu-language film starring Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The movie is touted to narrate the tale of a former gangster from Bombay who returns to exact revenge upon his enemies after a gap of 10 years.

With Emraan Hashmi playing the main antagonist, the flick features actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, and many more in key roles.

The movie, written and directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth, was postponed multiple times due to Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments. However, now it is slated to release on September 25, 2025.

Pawan Kalyan’s next

Pawan Kalyan was recently seen in the lead role for the swashbuckler action movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part - 1. The actioner flick featured him as an outlaw fighting against the Mughal empire.

Moving ahead, the actor-politician will appear in the lead role for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. The film is touted to be an adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri has Sreeleela as the co-lead.

