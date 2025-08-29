Highest Grossing Sidharth Malhotra Movies: Ek Villain tops, where can Param Sundari land?

Sidharth Malhotra is back in cinemas with his latest outing, Param Sundari. The romantic comedy drama, directed by Tushar Jalota, is expected to fare well at the box office. However, a lot will depend on its initial word-of-mouth and spot bookings. Here's taking a look at the highest-grossing Sidharth Malhotra movies at the worldwide box office and where Param Sundari can land.

Advertisement

Ek Villain tops the charts: Can Param Sundari claim the No.1 spot?

The last few releases of Sidharth Malhotra have failed to strike the right chords with the audience and have turned out to be massive flops. Interestingly, the actor had just two theatrical releases in the post-pandemic era - Thank God and Yodha, both of which turned out to be box office failures. The other two movies, Shershaah and Mission Majnu, opted for a direct-to-OTT release.

The 2014 romantic drama Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri, remains the highest-grossing Sidharth Malhotra movie globally. The Superhit movie grossed a sum of Rs 153 crore worldwide, while it netted Rs 97.50 crore in India. This means Sidharth Malhotra doesn't have a single film in the Rs 100 crore net club domestically.

All eyes are now on the weekend growth of Param Sundari. The movie has generated a decent buzz among the audience through its promotional assets. If the Maddock production venture manages to draw the audience to the cinemas, it can be the first-ever Sidharth Malhotra movie to enter the century club in India alone. If not the first spot, Param Sundari has the potential to secure the second spot, surpassing Brothers among the top-grossing movies of Sidharth Malhotra.

Advertisement

The Five Highest-Grossing Sidharth Malhotra Movies at the Worldwide Box Office:

Movie Worldwide Gross Ek Villain Rs 153 crore Brothers Rs 143 crore Kapoor & Sons Rs 123 crore Student Of The Year Rs 96 crore Baar Baar Dekho Rs 62.75 crore



Upcoming movies of Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's production venture, Vann: Force of the Forrest, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. The movie is currently in production, directed by Deepak Mishra, known for TVF's Panchayat. The actor is also part of Race 4, along with Saif Ali Khan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Param Sundari Advance Booking: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s film closes with decent pre-sales, 33K tickets sold in National Chains