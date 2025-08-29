Param Sundari Advance Booking: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s film closes with decent pre-sales, 33K tickets sold in National Chains

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to hit the screens in a couple of hours. The romantic comedy drama, revolving around two individuals from two different states, has registered a decent advance booking so far.

Param Sundari sells 33,000 tickets in top chains, eyes Rs 7.50 crore start

Backed by Maddock Films, Param Sundari sold over 33,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day alone. Of which, around 26,000 admissions were registered at PVR Inox while the latter recorded 7,000 admits.

This is a reasonable advance booking for a Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor film. The movie has generated quite a good buzz among the audience with its promotional assets. Since the audience is craving for good rom-coms these days, Param Sundari can fill the void.

The movie has the potential to take a decent start between Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore net, depending on how the spot booking and walk-ins will be on the opening day. If it manages to receive positive word-of-mouth, the romantic comedy will sail through a successful theatrical run.

With the arrival of Param Sundari, the Independence Day releases, War 2 and Coolie, are set to wind their theatrical runs soon.

Param Sundari looks more promising than Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's recent releases

Param Sundari can spring the joy at the box office, which is very crucial for both Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, as the actors haven't seen a clean hit for a long time. The movie looked much more promising than the previous few releases of both actors, which is a good sign.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari should aim for solid growth over the weekend and emerge as another dark horse of Maddock following Stree 2 and Chhaava. Though the makers are confident in their project, the real test will begin tomorrow morning.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

