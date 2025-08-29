Sidharth Malhotra says he's 'supporting actor' to wife Kiara Advani in diaper duties, shares 4 am feeding moment with

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their first child after two years of marriage in July. While the couple has been receiving congratulatory messages and blessings, Malhotra opened up about how the arrival of his daughter has changed his schedule completely.

The actor, along with Jahnvi Kapoor, appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, wherein he spoke about becoming a supporting actor to his wife, who gets up at 4 AM to feed the baby, while he just watches.

Advertisement

Ahead of becoming a father, the Yodha star is also promoting his upcoming movie, Param Sundari, which is set to hit theaters on August 29.

Sidharth Malhotra on becoming a father

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the Netflix show, Sidharth Malhotra talks about his daddy duties and the changes that took place in his life after the birth of his baby girl. He explained, “Arey pura schedule change ho gaya, abhi main waheen se aa raha hoon subeh subeh. Chahe woh khaane peene ka dhyaan ho, unke sleeping pattern ho, aaj kal raat ko late nights chal rahi hai par alag kisam ki! Teen chaar baje feeding ho raha."

The movie star further added, “Main toh abhi supporting actor play kar raha hoon, jo sirf wahan pe khade hoke dekh raha hai."

Elsewhere, when Archana Puran Singh asked Malhotra if he changed the diapers and stuff, the Shershah star revealed, "Kiya hai diaper change, aur bina diaper ka 'oops moment' bhi experience kiya hai ab toh." Sidharth couldn’t stop gushing about his life as a dad.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Student of the Year actor and Kiara began dating each other in 2016, and after keeping their love life away from the spotlight, they got married in February 2023.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2. As for Sidharth, he will star as Param in the upcoming film, Param Sundari.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on Param Sundari's comparisons with SRK-Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express: 'Our characters are from...'