Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Sunny Deol-starrer maintains average hold on 1st Tuesday; all eyes on Good Friday weekend

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Sunny Deol's Jaat is the latest release in Hindi markets. It stars Deol in the lead role alongside Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher. The mass actioner is all set to complete a week of its theatrical run. On Day 6, Jaat has maintained an average hold at the box office.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has been running in theaters for six days. Sunny Deol-starrer has moved past its opening weekend and the semi-holiday of Ambedkar Jayanti.

As per morning trends on Day 6, the latest action thriller has maintained an average hold at the box office. It is likely to witness a drop on the first Tuesday from what it earned on Monday, i.e., Rs 7.25 crore.

Jaat collected Rs 46.25 crore in the last five days. Gopichand Malineni's directorial will touch the Rs 50 crore mark today. It looks to run on an average note in the remaining days of the first week.

Co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios, Jaat is expected to receive a boost on the Good Friday weekend. This is to note that the action thriller will have to fight a battle with the new release, Kesari Chapter 2, during that period.

As per pre-sales for Day 6, Jaat witnessed a decent trend in advance bookings for the sixth day. A lot will depend on the walk-in bookings throughout the day.

Jaat marks Sunny Deol's theatrical comeback after two years. He was last seen in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The Gadar sequel turned out to be an all-time blockbuster. In the latest movie, Deol plays the role of Baldev Pratap Singh, aka Jaat. Randeep Hooda is cast as the main antagonist, Ranatunga.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

