Jaat Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol's action thriller nets Rs 7.25 crore; all eyes on hold over the weekdays

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 5: Jaat marks Sunny Deol's theatrical return after two years. Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the action thriller arrived in cinemas on April 10, 2025 amid the holdover release, Sikandar. Also featuring Randeep Hooda, Jaat is performing at a decent pace after its extended opening weekend.

Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat entered the box office market with an opening of Rs 9 crore on Thursday. On Friday, the action thriller collected Rs 6.75 crore. This was followed by Rs 9.5 crore on Saturday. It witnessed a big jump on Sunday, earning Rs 13.75 crore net business in India.

Sunny Deol-starrer has fetched Rs 7.25 crore net on the first Monday at the box office in India. The cume collection of the movie stands at Rs 46.25 crore so far.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 9 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Day 4 Rs 13.75 crore Day 5 Rs 7.25 crore Total Rs 46.25 crore

As far as the first week is concerned, the holiday period for Jaat is over. Gopichand Malineni's directorial is now eyeing to receive a boost over the Good Friday weekend. If Sunny Deol's movie sustains well over the next three working days, it will do well over the coming weekend as well.

The arrival of Kesari Chapter 2 certainly means that the audiences will have options to choose from. However, it also must be noted that both films cater to a very different set of audiences.

So far, Jaat is lagging behind recent releases like Sikandar and Good Bad Ugly. However, the trend that it is observing is superior. Jaat also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in key roles.

Can Jaat perform better than Kesari Chapter 2 the coming weekend? Only time will tell.

Jaat in cinemas

