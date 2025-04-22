Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 13: Sunny Deol-led actioner eyes better hold on discount Tuesday after customary drop

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 13: Jaat has been running in theaters for around two weeks. Starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, the mass actioner was released on April 10, 2025. On the 13th day, Jaat is expecting a better hold on Tuesday after witnessing a customary drop.

Co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios, Jaat collected Rs 73.05 crore in the last 12 days. As per morning trends, the Sunny Deol starrer is expected to hold better on the 13th day of its release, courtesy of the Tuesday movie offer.

For the uninitiated, movie tickets are being sold at around Rs 99 to Rs 149 in most theaters today. It is likely to receive good footfall due to discounted ticket rates.

Jaat earned Rs 59.6 crore in the extended opening weekend. It then collected Rs 11.75 crore in the second weekend. The mass action drama fetched Rs 1.70 crore on the second Monday.

Also featuring Randeep Hooda, Jaat is competing with the new release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan starrer collected Rs 33.25 crore in the last four days.

Jaat is the second biggest movie of Sunny Deol after Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. It stars Sunny Deol as Baldev Pratap Singh, who fights a battle with the villain, Ranatunga, the antagonist character played by Randeep Hooda. Regina Cassandra is cast as Ranatunga's wife, Bharathi. Vineet Kumar Singh plays the role of Ranatunga's younger brother, Somulu.

Jaat marks Sunny Deol's theatrical comeback after two years. He was last seen in Anil Sharma's all-time blockbuster, Gadar 2. After the action entertainer, Deol will be seen in the upcoming movies like Lahore 1947 and Border 2.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

