Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 9: Sunny Deol's actioner gains momentum on second Friday, competes with Kesari 2

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 9: Jaat, which is led by Sunny Deol, was released on April 10, 2025. The action drama features Deol as Baldev Pratap Singh, aka Jaat, who fights with a ruthless criminal, Ranatunga, the character played by Randeep Hooda. The recently released movie has gained momentum on its ninth day of release.

Backed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat has been an average-performing movie at the box office. As per morning trends, on Day 9, the Sunny Deol starrer has witnessed a slight improvement in its business. The occasion of Good Friday has aided its collection to some extent today.

Also starring Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra, Jaat fetched Rs 59.25 crore in the last eight days. The mass actioner has to earn respectable numbers in the second weekend to sustain itself well in the coming days. Not just on Friday; it should perform better on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Jaat, which started its journey with a collection of Rs 9 crore, is now competing with the new release, Kesari Chapter 2, starting today. Speaking of which, the Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to open in the range of around Rs 7 crore at the box office. Note that Jaat arrived in cinemas on Thursday, and Kesari 2 is a Friday release.

Jaat, which also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Ramya Krishnan in crucial roles, received mixed responses from cinephiles. While many cinegoers praised Sunny Deol's performance, some of them felt disappointed with the narrative in the second half.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat looks to end its theatrical run under Rs 100 crore at the box office. It marks Deol's theatrical comeback after two years since his last release, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

