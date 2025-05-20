Box Office: Can Bhool Chuk Maaf regain buzz amid Hollywood titles dominating Indian market?

Bhool Chuk Maaf will soon be the new addition to the box office race. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the time loop romantic comedy is finally releasing in cinemas on May 23, 2025, after a legal row over its theatrical release. Can Dinesh Vijan's production venture, Bhool Chuk Maaf, regain its buzz amid the Hollywood titles' dominance in the Indian market? We analyze.

Initially scheduled to arrive on May 9, 2025, Bhool Chuk Maaf underwent a lot of chaos after the makers decided to skip its theatrical release. The team postponed the film to May 16, 2025, while going for its direct OTT release, citing 'recent events' of the national matters. Soon, PVR Inox, the leading exhibition chain, filed a case against Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films while demanding Rs 60 crore in damages for breach of contract. The legal dispute was resolved after both parties agreed to its two-week theatrical window.

The theatrical performance of Bhool Chuk Maaf will surely be affected after the recent developments. The chaos prior to its release doesn't seem to be fruitful for the makers. Now, the marketing campaign, which has been resumed after the end of the legal row, won't add much to its buzz this time with no such excitement ahead of its release.

Cinegoers are more interested in watching Hollywood titles like Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines in theaters. Both the American movies are performing quite well while establishing dominance in the Indian market. They will continue to dominate at the Indian box office with no big release around. While Mission: Impossible 8 is the top Hollywood performer in our nation, Final Destination 6 is also maintaining a good hold for a horror movie.

As far as Bhool Chuk Maaf is concerned, most prospective audience will wait for its OTT premiere. The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

According to Pinkvilla Predicts, Bhool Chuk Maaf is likely to start its journey with an opening of Rs 2.25 crore net at the Indian box office. It is clashing with Kapkapiii and Kesari Veer on Friday. Next big release will be Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, which arrives on June 6.

