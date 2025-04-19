Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 2: Akshay Kumar's legal drama sees warm reception on Saturday after decent opening

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 2: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh arrived on the big screens yesterday, i.e. April 18, 2025. The release date of the movie coincided with the occasion of Good Friday. The courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar has received a warm reception on Saturday.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 opened on a decent note at the box office on Friday. It collected Rs 7 crore on the first day of its release. The Good Friday holiday benefitted the movie yesterday in some way. Now, as per morning trends, Akshay Kumar-starrer is expected to witness a slight rise in its business on the first Saturday of the release.

Certified 'A- Adult Only' by the Central Board Of Film Certification, the recently released movie has received strong buzz and positive word of mouth among cinephiles. Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the courtroom drama is an adaptation from a book titled The Case That Shook The Empire.

Kesari Chapter 2, which is jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, has the potential to register a good opening weekend. After Day 2, all eyes will be on how the legal drama will fare on the first Sunday.

Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 is locking horns with the holdover release, Jaat at the box office. Both the movies have different target audiences. It is yet to be determined if Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's movie can sustain itself well in the coming days.

It marks the spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 release, Kesari which was based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi.

