L2 Empuraan Box Office: Blazing start in Karnataka; over 198 Housefull Shows in just 24 hours of advance bookings

The excitement surrounding Malayalam action film L2 Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to blockbuster Lucifer, is reaching new heights. Starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and directed by another star hero Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is all set for a grand release on March 27, perfectly timed for the Ramzan holiday. With advance ticket bookings opening recently, the response has been nothing short of extraordinary in almost all the areas.

Record-breaking Advance Bookings

The film is off to a thunderous start, with L2 Empuraan securing over 198 housefull shows in Karnataka alone within the first 24 hours of bookings. This milestone makes it the biggest pre-release ticketing frenzy ever for a Malayalam movie in the state. Also that sets the stage for a historic opening.

Overseas Business Surges to New Heights

The film’s craze isn’t limited to India. In international markets like Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the UK, Europe, North America, and the Gulf, L2 Empuraan is dominating the pre-release business. The film has already crossed $2.25 million in overseas advance bookings and is on track to hit a staggering $4 million opening day worldwide.

READ: L2 Empuraan Advance Booking Update

Prithviraj’s Bold Statement on Film’s Budget

Adding to the hype, Prithviraj made a striking revelation about the film’s budget allocation. He stated: "I ensured that every penny spent on L2 Empuraan goes into making the film. Mohanlal sir did not take a single rupee as remuneration for this project. This is not a film where ₹80 crore goes into salaries and only ₹20 crore for production!". At the same time Prithviraj and Mohan Lal's interview clips are going viral, giving a lot of boost to L2 Empuraan's ticket sales.

Advertisement

Top Distributors Backing the Film

The film’s distribution is in the hands of major industry players. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will release it in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while Hombale Films has secured the Karnataka distribution rights. Sree Gokulam Movies will handle Tamil Nadu, to ensure L2 Empuraan reaches every possible corner.

With a massive release plan and unparalleled hype, L2 Empuraan is all set to rewrite box office history and if the film gets a positive report, the word of mouth will spread like wildfire. Will it surpass expectations? The countdown to March 27 has begun!