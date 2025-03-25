L2 Empuraan Box Office: Mohanlal starrer secures the highest 2025 grosser spot with its advance booking

Mohanlal’s much awaited political action thriller L2: Empuraan is breaking records like a cakewalk while only being in its pre-sales phase. The film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, starring Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Indrajith Sukumaran.

The global advance booking for this Lucifer sequel began nearly a week ago where the film started reflecting its hype in territories like Canada, Germany, Australia, UAE, Europe and several others. The Indiawide advance booking for the film began the day the trailer of the film released, marking both of their launch with a blast of its hype.

L2: Empuraan Advance Booking Records

As per a report by Koimoi, this Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial has become the highest grossing Malayalam film worldwide of 2025 already with its advance booking only, overtaking the previous holder of this position, the Asif Ali starrer Rekhachitram. L2: Empuraan has currently crossed Rs 58 crores worldwide gross, also crossing Rekhachitram’s worldwide gross of Rs 57.3 crores with 3 days left to go for the film’s release.

Additionally, this much awaited Mohanlal starrer is currently scoring the 3rd highest pre-sales for an Indian film released in 2025. The Mollywood film has overtaken Vicky Kaushal's mega blockbuster Chhaava which grossed Rs 13.85 crores in its nationwide advance booking. L2: Empuraan has collected over Rs 14 crores nationwide with its pre-sales with 2 days left for the film’s official release.

As per previous reports, the film currently sits with the highest opening day collection for a Mollywood movie guaranteed. The tickets sold in its advance booking has already crossed the all time highest record of Aadujeevitham. With the occasion of its release coming closer, the film is striking one record after another and is sure to continue doing so post its release too.

More About L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn and others.The film is set to release on 27 March 2025.

