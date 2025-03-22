Box Office: From KGF 2 to Piku and Avengers Endgame, 5 films that emerged BIG HITS during IPL; Can Sikandar enter the coveted list?

Cricket and cinema have a long-standing relationship with each other. Many producers plan their movie releases while keeping the cricket matches in mind. Some of them are brave enough to bring their films around the same time. With the Indian Premier League starting today, we are taking a lookback to movies that became huge hits during the IPL. Also, can Sikandar enter this list? Let's decode.

5 Movies That Turned Out To Be Big Hits During IPL

KGF CHAPTER 2

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 starred Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and others. The 2022 Kannada period action film earned Rs 817 crore net in India. The sequel to KGF Chapter 1 was an all-time blockbuster.

PIKU

Starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, Piku was released in 2015. The comedy drama, also featuring late actor Irrfan Khan, earned Rs 78.5 crore net business while emerging a hit.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Backed by Marvel Studios, Avengers: Endgame arrived in cinemas in 2019. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo's co-directorial was a sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. The American superhero movie collected Rs 373 crore net at the Indian box office. It was an all-time blockbuster.

THE KERALA STORY

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story starred Adah Sharma in the lead role. The 2023 drama film, which is touted to be inspired by the true events, netted Rs 221 crore at the box office. Sudipto Sen's directorial turned out to be a super blockbuster.

2 STATES

Directed by Abhishek Varman, 2 States starred Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as leads. Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name, the 2014 romantic-comedy earned Rs 101.75 crore at the box office. Also featuring Revathy and Amrita Singh, it secured a superhit verdict.

Net India Collections And Verdicts Of The Aforementioned Movies

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts KGF Chapter 2 Rs 817 crore All-Time Blockbuster Piku Rs 78.5 crore Hit Avengers: Endgame Rs 373 crore All-Time Blockbuster The Kerala Story Rs 221 crore Super Blockbuster 2 States Rs 101.75 crore Super Hit

Can Sikandar Be Added To The List?

Sikandar is arriving on March 30, 2025 amid the Indian Premier League. The first match is being held between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the upcoming film should secure a hit tag to become a part of the list mentioned above.

Are you excited to watch Sikandar in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.